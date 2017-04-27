C3 Pure Fibre
The NFL comes to Cayman

April 26, 2017
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

New York Giants defensive back Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie says he will never forget the day he was drafted almost 10 years ago by the Arizona Cardinals, as he recalls the moments leading up to his named being called with Cayman 27.

Rodgers-Cromartie also says the Cleveland Browns could go a number of ways and offers a prediction for the number one selection in tomorrow’s night NFL Draft.

Rodgers-Cromartie along with teammate Landon Collins, Carolina Panthers Darrel Young and Dallas Cowboys’ Brice Butler and 150 of their friends are hosting a draft party tomorrow evening at The Marriott, a ticketed event that is open to the public.

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

