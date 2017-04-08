Theresa Chin in court, 11 counts of fraud

A woman who is alleged to have used her travel company to con people out of Airfares for flights that were never secured, began her trial today.

Cayman 123 Travel owner Theresa Chin is charged with 11 counts of dishonestly obtaining money by falsely representing with a valid ticket for air travel.

A witness, Orvell McTyson, took the stand today and found out that his credit card details were retained by Mrs. Chin without his permission.

During his testimony, Mr McTyson said that his wife had found pending charges on his credit card, summing up to over one thousand dollars, resulting in him cancelling his card because of the banks policy against fraud.

The trial continues on Monday.

