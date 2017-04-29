C3 Pure Fibre
Track and Field: CIAA elections moving forward

April 28, 2017
Jordan Armenise
CIAA officials released the following statement to Cayman 27 earlier today:

The long anticipated CIAA elections have been cleared by the IAAF through the regional body NACAC to move on with elections and continue to work for the development of athletics in Cayman.

A date for the elections and for a new executive committee will be announced as soon as possible.

Sources tell Cayman 27 that both West Bay North candidate Bernie Bush and Lancelott Barnes will be running for CIAA President.

Elections are tentatively scheduled for the end of May 25th.

The CIAA elections were previously halted in October due to a member injunction citing financial inaccuracies and electoral collusion at which time the CIAA reached out to NACAC for assistance on how to move forward, the injunction was thrown out of court in December.

