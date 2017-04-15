Track and Field: Dyer wins bronze, Walton wins silver

Cayman’s Dominic Dyer has won a bronze medal in the U-20 boys 1500 meters at the 2017 CARIFTA Games:
1 Colley, Ackeen JAM 3:55.83 2 Headecker, Anfernee GUY 3:58.22 3 Dyer, Dominic CAY 3:59.33 4 Salmon, Shemar JAM 4:00.04 5 St Jean, Kalique ANT 4:08.89
Cayman’s Jamal Walton has won a silver medal in the U-20 boys 400 meters at the 2017 CARIFTA Games:
1 Taylor, Christopher JAM 45.97 2 Walton, Jamal CAY 46.46 3 St Clair, Joshua TRI 47.02 4 Morris, Dashawn JAM 47.60 5 King, Kashief TRI 47.82 6 Jones, Johnathan BAR 48.70 7 Prevot, Loic FGU 48.92
