Track and Field: IAAF steps in, CIAA elections being evaluated

According to multiple sources inside the Track and Field community, an IAAF official recently arrived in Cayman and met with several members of the CIAA.

This came after local track leaders reached out to the regional athletics association NACAC, asking for help.

The CIAA has yet to hold executive committee elections, scheduled for fall of last year, due to a legal battle and several alleged discrepancies regarding the association’s finances.

According to an email obtained by Cayman 27, the IAAF requested that the elections continue to be postponed while they look into the matter.

