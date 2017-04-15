2016 silver medalist Jamal Walton has advanced to the U-20 400 meter boys final this evening at the 2017 CARIFTA Track and Field Games in Curacao, finished 4th overall (2nd in his heat) with a time of 47.72. Rookie Daujaughn Murray finished 13th out of 27 runners in the boys U-18 400 meters with a time of 49.92. Murray will later compete in both the 200 meters and 4×100 meter relay. Shalysa Wray ran 57.30 in the girls U-20 400 meters, placing fourth in the semi-finals, leaving her out of the finals as well.
-
Share This!
Track and Field: Walton advances, Murray, Wray out of 400 meters
April 15, 2017
1 Min Read
You may also like
Crime • News
Woman stabbed, suspect held
April 13, 2017
News
2 emergency landings at ORIA
April 13, 2017
News
Man dies, marking 4th water-related death of year
April 13, 2017
About the author
Jordan Armenise
From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.