Track and Field: Walton advances, Murray, Wray out of 400 meters

April 15, 2017
Jordan Armenise
2016 silver medalist Jamal Walton has advanced to the U-20 400 meter boys final this evening at the 2017 CARIFTA Track and Field Games in Curacao, finished 4th overall (2nd in his heat) with a time of 47.72. Rookie Daujaughn Murray finished 13th out of 27 runners in the boys U-18 400 meters with a time of 49.92. Murray will later compete in both the 200 meters and 4×100 meter relay. Shalysa Wray ran 57.30 in the girls U-20 400 meters, placing fourth in the semi-finals, leaving her out of the finals as well.

