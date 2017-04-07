Transitions of employment, unemployment up by .9%

1,406 Caymanians are currently on the breadline. That’s up from 1,209 people in 2015, according to the latest labor force survey.

Cayman 27’s Philipp Richter takes a look at those numbers and more in this report .

East End resident Brandon Hurlston says, when it comes to employment, times are tough.

“I had lost employment for nine months, today I got employment, but for that nine months, what was there for me to do?” said Brandon Hurlston.

The recent economic and statistics report says total unemployment in Cayman is remains at .4%, but unemployment for Caymanians has increased by .9%, up to 7.1 percent.

“How can they find a dollar to buy a soda, how can they feed their little children, what is the next step?” said Brandon Hurlston.

According to the report, nearly twenty per cent of the newly unemployed Caymanians are from the construction industry, which economic and statistics office director, Maria Zingapan, attributes to the completion of projects. Workers are in transition and will either go to another sector or join another project, but for those not building like Mr. Hurlston and others like him the struggle is still real finding employment.

“Not even a guarantee because you still have to come back today, or the next day or next week to try again, why is that, why is Cayman that it takes you months on top of months just to get a job,” said Brandon Hurlston.

A new Cayman Island’s labour force survey for March 2017 is currently underway.

Finance Minister Marco Archer says he expects the unemployment jump to be temporary as new projects are foreseen to start in 2017 and it’s expected those unemployed construction workers will be re-absorbed through the new job opportunities.

