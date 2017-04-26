C3 Pure Fibre
Two more Russians test positive

April 25, 2017
Jordan Armenise
Russian Olympic heptathlete Tatiana Chernova was stripped of her 2008 Beijing Games bronze medal on Monday after she tested positive to banned substances in re-tests of her sample.

Chernova’s 2008 sample tested positive for anabolic steroid turinabol as did the sample from the 2012 Olympics of fellow Russian Maksim Dyldin, who was fifth with the 4x400m relay team at the Games in London.

Cheronova initially finished fourth in Beijing but was upgraded to bronze after Ukraine’s Liudmyla Blonska tested positive in 2008. Britain’s Kelly Sotherton, originally fifth, is now in line to be promoted to the bronze medal position.

More than 100 athletes have had positive results in re-tests of samples taken during the London 2012 and Beijing 2008 Olympics conducted by the IOC.

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

