Two shot outside George Town nightclub

According to police, A 20-year-old woman and 24-year-old man were shot around 3:30 this morning in the car-park outside of Banana’s.

They are the fifth and sixth shooting victims in Cayman for 2017.

Police say they found the woman at the scene when they arrived. They were told the man was taken to the hospital in a private car.

Both have been discharged.

Cayman 27’s Philipp Richter spoke with nearby business owners and political candidates about the incident. He has this report.

“This morning two people were shot outside Banana’s bar, the fifth and 6th shooting victims in Cayman this year, and business people in the area say tried to call the police.

“I opened the restaurant door, I checked what was going on and then I tried to call the police station but I got no answer,” said Banana’s Restaurant & Bar owner, Juan Genao.

Mr. Juan says his security protects the Banana’s, but cannot secure the streets.

“But when they outside, I know how they are feeling and I know they aren’t going to be feeling too good and sometimes that hurts my business,” said Juan Genao.

For neighboring business owner, Mr.G’s Gary Watler, he says incidents like this tarnish the reputation of Dolphin Centre.

“Some people will be afraid to come to it, knowing this type of incident has happened, so I think we will see some loss in business due to this incident that just took place,” said Mr. G’s Gary Watler.

Back at Banana’s restaurant, Mr. Juan wants more community policing, especially after midnight.

“I would like to see the police be present , around, to see, I don’t mind if they come inside, they can be outside, I don’t mind, I just want some protection from the police,” said Juan Genao.

For Cayman Democratic party’s Pearlina McGaw-Lumsden, concerns of lack of community policing have been announced to her.

“Is actually requesting for community policing , not only will the presence be felt but it also sets a tone that they will not condone this type of behavior,” said Pearlina McGaw-Lumsden from the Cayman Democratic Party.

Independent candidate Karin M. Thompson says when she visits neighborhoods that have a beat officer, she never felt safer.

“The sense of safety and confidence instills in every member of the community including yours truly, is indescribable.” said Independent Candidate, Karin M. Thompson.

For counselor Joey Hew, a candidate for George Town North, he says he is pleased with how the R.C.I.P.S is handling these situations, but wants the community to do more.

“It has to be a community effort, we’re a small community, people know who have the guns, we have to work along with our police and provide the information they need to make arrests in these instances,” said Tourism Councilor & Progressive’s candidate, Joey Hew.

For Business Owners and potential representatives of George Town North, they are all willing to work for a safer Cayman.

Police describe the suspects as two males dressed in black who fled in the direction of Rock Hole road.

They’re also seeking the driver or owner of a white Ford Taurus at the scene.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the R.C.I.P.S at 949-7777 or the Miami based call centre of crime stoppers at 800-8477.

