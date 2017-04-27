Two wounded in Eastern Avenue shooting

A 20-year-old woman is one of two people wounded in an early morning shooting Thursday (27 April) outside a popular George Town bar.

The incident, which prompted road closures and gridlock traffic this morning, reportedly occurred around 3.30 a.m.

The RCIPS says around that time officers responded to a report of a number of shots being fired in the car park outside Bananas Bar in the Dolphin Centre, Eastern Avenue, George Town. There they found the female victim with gunshot wounds. She was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital.

Police say they were also told that a 24-year-old male victim with gunshot wounds was brought to the hospital in a private vehicle prior to their arrival. Both victims have been discharged from hospital.

An area search was carried out by police for the suspects without success. The suspects are described as two males dressed in black who made off in the direction of Rock Hole Road. Police are also looking for the driver/owner of a White Ford Taurus who was at the scene of the shooting. A number of vehicles were also damaged by gunshots at the scene.

Anyone with any information or who was in the area at the time of the incident are asked to contact the Major Incident Room on the following numbers: 649-3057 or 936-1161. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS).

