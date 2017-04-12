C3 Pure Fibre
UCCI debuts media studies production facility

April 11, 2017
Joe Avary
A new facility opens at UCCI, where aspiring student filmmakers will one day make their dreams come alive.

University president Roy Bodden gave Cayman 27 cameras a special advance preview of the new production facility Tuesday morning.

He said the aim is to put the facility to use, starting in the fall.

“We’ll be beginning a programme in media studies, film production in September,” said Mr. Bodden. “We just have to go through the requisite approvals.”

Mr. Bodden told Cayman 27 16 students have been involved in the pilot programme.

He said the programme has generated tremendous interest on campus so far.

