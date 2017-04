WV Courage were lead by Lashantae Robinson with 15 points, 8 steals and 6 rebounds as they would win 47-18 versus Hoopster Girls.

In the boys division the Warriors, they took care of the Heat 51-44 as they were lead by Joshua O’Garro’s 17 points, 14 rebounds, 8 steals, two shy of the triple double.

In the other game the Thunder took care of the Knicks 62-41, they were lead by a nice performance by David Swan, 26 points and 12 rebounds.

