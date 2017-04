A Honduran national overstaying her visit due to a firearms charge had her case dismissed.

Alina Palma De Miranda was visiting family in Grand Cayman when she was found with one live round of ammunition in her possession.

Due to the charge, she was overstaying her visit on island.

When the case was brought to trial this week, it was dismissed as a critical element of the offense was missing.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print