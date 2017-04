CIVF held its first youth clinic this past weekend at Public Beach, where over 30 players ages 12-16 showed up to learn new skills and sharpen old ones with Cayman’s National Beach team.

Visiting coach Jeff Smith says the clinic is a great starting point for Cayman’s program, while Marissa Harrison said she felt the players in attendance took a lot from the one-on-one coaching.

