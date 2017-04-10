Week 7: Flag Football recap

In week 7 of the Co-Ed Flag Football season, Ramon Sealy extended himself on the goal line to stop Cayman’s Autos drive, while Justin Wight threw a TD pass to Jeff Wight to help DART beat Cayman Auto 21-20.

Maples Brad Conley rushed for 2 touchdowns as Maples squeaked by Cayman National 13-12.

