West Bay North and West, Independent rally

April 12, 2017
Philipp Richter
Voters last night flocked to Teacher Al Al park in Boatswain’s Bay to hear from a pair of Independent candidates.

“And if I vote for West this time, whoever gets elected, I can hold them accountable,” said Ivan “The Devil” Farrington.

West Bay North candidate Mervin Smith, West Bay West candidate Paul “The Lion” Rivers were campaigning.

Both candidates mentioned that West Bay has the highest number of residents on welfare and want to get them back into work and off social services.

“A lot of the social issues we see here, especially in the district of West Bay, the crime and so forth, to me, all come down to one thing, we got too many people who are disenfranchised , too many people who aren’t employed,” said Independent Candidate for West Bay North, Mervin Smith.

“Give a stipend to those who are willing to be trained on the job and then eventually get them on their feet, in a place of work, so we can use that money to further help other people who really need it and who is not able to work,” said Independent Candidate for West Bay West, Paul Rivers.

A crowd of over 60 people came out for the event.

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

