West Bay South voice social issues

Monday (24 April) constituents of West Bay South had their opportunity to meet with potential candidates as the Chamber Forums for electoral districts continues.

Monday’s forum was held at the John Gray Memorial Church and ahead of the meeting one West Bay resident Bruce Galbraith said he is concerned about the state of crime in his community and said he would like to see more job opportunities for young Caymanians.

“Deal with the crimes so less crimes and I would like to see more jobs for younger Caymanians that’s coming now and also better education system,” Mr. Galbraith explained.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey visited West Bay and has this report.

