West Bayer arrested after crash

April 7, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
A 30-year-old West Bay man is arrested under suspicion of drunk driving after crashing into a wall this morning (April 7.)
The crash occurred around 4 am at Sunset Point North West Road in West Bay.
Police tell us the home owner called 911 after in the maroon Honda CRV crashed into the wall.
The 30-year-old was the only person in the vehicle at the time.
He escaped with minor injuries. He had abrasions to face.
Investigations into the crash are under continuing.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

