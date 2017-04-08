West Bayer arrested after crash

A 30-year-old West Bay man is arrested under suspicion of drunk driving after crashing into a wall this morning (April 7.)

The crash occurred around 4 am at Sunset Point North West Road in West Bay.

Police tell us the home owner called 911 after in the maroon Honda CRV crashed into the wall.

The 30-year-old was the only person in the vehicle at the time.

He escaped with minor injuries. He had abrasions to face.

Investigations into the crash are under continuing.

