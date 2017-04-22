C3 Pure Fibre
William Ian Rivers pleads not guilty to murder

April 21, 2017
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

To the courts where William Ian Rivers, the man police say murdered Mark “Hubba” Seymour in January outside a West Bay restaurant, pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

Mr. Rivers is charged with murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and unlawful use of firearms.

Police say Mr. Rivers shot and killed Mr. Seymour before holding four hostages captive during a three-hour standoff with police.

His trial is set for 31st July  and will last for two weeks.

The mode of the trial has not yet  been established.

