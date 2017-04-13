C3 Pure Fibre
Young, DRC headline NFL Draft Party in Cayman

April 12, 2017
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

Carolina Panthers fullback Darrel Young says his co-host for Thursday 27th April’s Draft Party at the Marriott, New York Giants cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, is normally someone he’s trying to run over on the field.

Young goes onto say, as an undrafted free agent in 2009, draft night is a roller coaster, and sure to be an entertaining night including some behind the scenes stories between Young and Rodgers-Cromartie.

The event is a joint production between Epic Day Entertainment and MSG.

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

