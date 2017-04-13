Young, DRC headline NFL Draft Party in Cayman

Carolina Panthers fullback Darrel Young says his co-host for Thursday 27th April’s Draft Party at the Marriott, New York Giants cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, is normally someone he’s trying to run over on the field.

Young goes onto say, as an undrafted free agent in 2009, draft night is a roller coaster, and sure to be an entertaining night including some behind the scenes stories between Young and Rodgers-Cromartie.

The event is a joint production between Epic Day Entertainment and MSG.

