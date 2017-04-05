Youth to speak up

One young political activist is encouraging her generation to be more vocal during this year’s election campaign.

Takiyah Smith, public relations executive for the young CDP committee, speaking at last weeks Cayman Democratic Party West Bay Launch, says she wants more young people to stand up publically for what they believe in rather than taking their concerns to social media.

“I see such a cross section of thought and we are doing so much as a people without the endorsement of any government, just in our communities, to see them start * and say hey, this is what I want for myself for my mother for my child, it would be great.” CDP Youth Council, Takiyah Smith.

Other members from the Young Cayman Democratic party raised concerns from mental health to social issues, which they say need attention. The Cayman Democratic Party formally launches their national campaign this Saturday, April 8th at the UCCI campus .

