Z99 Easter dig a success

The Easter bunny got a helping hand this weekend as Z99 hosted its annual Easter dig at Royal Palms.

Easter egg hunters had a field of over 4,000 eggs to find hidden at the popular beach.

Jason Howard, Hurley’s Media radio operations manager said the event was a success and he was happy by the response of the public.

“It’s the best Easter dig we ever had. More people showed up. We actually brought more eggs this year than we ever had before. We shipped in a 1000 more eggs and within five minutes they were all gone. The best part is the eggs that go unfound, those go to us,” Mr Howard said.

At the annual Easter hunt kids not only enjoyed a fun day at the beach, but they played on the bouncy castle and were treated to candies and snacks with the compliments of the many sponsors.

