2 weekend collisions result in DUI arrests

Police continue to investigate a pair of weekend collisions resulting in two arrests for Driving Under the Influence.

The first happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday (13 May). Police say a car crossed the centre line on South Church Street near Boilers Road and collided with a vehicle heading the opposite direction, causing that vehicle to collide with a third.

Police say that car’s engine caught fire and an off-duty police officer pulled the occupants from the car.

All involved were taken to the hospital and discharged. A 37-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI and bailed.

About an hour-and-a-half later, a 33-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI after police say she caused a four-car pile-up on the Linford Pierson Highway.

Police say her car crossed the centre line and struck another car, which then involved two other vehicles.

All vehicles received major damage. All occupants were taken to the hospital and discharged.

