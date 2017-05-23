C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Elections
News

2015 fire victims ready for new home

May 22, 2017
Add Comment
Mario Grey
1 Min Read

It was almost a year ago when a Bodden Town family lost their home to a fire and now they are almost ready to move in.

The house was completely burnt down and after assistance from multiple sources in the community the structure stands once again.

Political hopeful Matthew Leslie organised the efforts to re-build the house and said the family is on the verge of moving in.

“Right now the family is travelling in the US to do some simple house shopping for stuff that they need for here. The house itself is completed it’s just a couple little cosmetics that needs to be done then hopefully we can get some good people to come out and help landscape the yard and finish fill this and fix it up,” Mr. Leslie said.

Mr. Leslie said 20-thousand dollars is still required to finalise the home and he said Arch and Godfrey assisted with the windows while Frank Hall assisted with the building.

About the author

View All Posts

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Kirk Freeport1
Blacktower
Clean Gas
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: