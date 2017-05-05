5th Maritime conference discusses marine protection

Doing profitable business in the Cayman Islands while balancing conservation efforts for marine protection was one of areas explored on day two of the 5th annual Maritime conference.

Legal experts and those in the Maritime industry gathered at the Marriott to discuss what more the Caribbean can do to protect the marine environment.

Minister of Financial Services the Hon. Wayne Panton said protecting Cayman’s seas while following the international framework of MARPOL will ensure the prevention of significant damage caused by pollution.

“We have enough issues today you know with plastic that is covering the oceans that wash up on our shores and then we have to spend time cleaning up the beaches it would be even worse if we had something like an oil spill that you know could create an environmental disaster and an economic disaster for us at the same time,” Mr. Panton explained.

On day one of the forum panelists discussed ideas on evolving Cayman’s maritime industry to attract more foreign companies to our shores.

