7-year-old held for ganja as police respond to 230 weekend incidents

Police over the weekend responded to 230 incidents between 6 a.m. Friday (29 April) through 6 a.m. Monday (1 May), calling it a busy weekend in a statement to local media.

The RCIPS says it executed nine arrest warrants and made 14 arrests during that time.

Among the incidents, four juveniles between the ages of 7-12 years old were taken into custody as police responded to a report of ganja smoking near Ed Bush field, in West Bay. Police say two of the four were released into the custody of their parents and the other two were arrested and booked for possession and consuming ganja.

One Cayman Brac man also was arrested for wounding after police say there was an incident where two men were stabbed and struck by a hammer.

Police also arrested one person and prosecuted nine others during an event Sunday (30 April) that attracted motorcycle enthusiasts.

