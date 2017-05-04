Abraham: ‘5 out of 10’ chance Andrews comes to Cayman

In speaking with Health City Cayman Islands CEO and Director of Medical Services Dr. Chandy Abraham, Cayman 27 learned that the partnership between HCCI and world renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. James Andrews is still a work in progress.

Dr. Andrews is known for his star-studded client list that includes a number of major North American athletes from the MLB, NBA and NFL.

Dr. Andrews, along with partner Dr. Chris Dugan met with HCCI officials earlier in the year with hopes of increasing medical tourism.

Andrews currently runs The Andrews Institute for Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Birmingham, Alabama.

He is currently the team doctor for the Tampa Bay Rays, Auburn University Tigers and Washington Redskins.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

