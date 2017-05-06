C3 Pure Fibre
Angling: Cayman International results

May 5, 2017
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

With 47 boats and 193 anglers, The Cayman International Fishing Tournament reeled in some big fish this past weekend.

In the 26 inches and under division, the heaviest Yellowfin went to Arthle Evans with a catch of 50.6 pounds.

Leaundru Ebanks brought in a Dolphin weighing in at 58.5 pounds, while Edward Azan, reeled in a Wahoo at 31.2 pounds.

Overall winners were Dena Rosseau (Wahoo), Leon Dilbert (Yellowfin) and Leaundru Ebanks (Dolphin).

The top female and junior anglers on the day with the heaviest fish was a Yellowfin Tuna caught by Estafanie Barnett, while Shelly Ware won Most Billfish Releases, as she released 3 Blue Marlins.

Khalid Thompson caught the heaviest fish for a junior angler, as he reeled in a Dolphin 36.8 pounds.

