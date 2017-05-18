C3 Pure Fibre
Animal abuse thrust into spotlight after pregnant dog burnt

May 17, 2017
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

The president of PAWS Animal Rescue told Cayman 27 he wants to hear what the current crop of political hopefuls have to say about animal cruelty.

This weekend’s case of a pregnant dog being set on fire in North Side, allegedly at the hands of a teenager, has thrust the topic back into the spotlight with just seven days until election Wednesday. (24 May) 

According to RCIPS end of year statistics for 2016, animal cruelty offences saw a 40% increase over the previous year.

“The buck has to stop, and there isn’t a single person talking about animal abuse on the island,” said Guiseppe Gatta. “We are on the campaign trail, I haven’t heard a single person mention anything, what they are going to do about animal abuse and animal neglect on the island.”

Some candidates are already weighing in. George Town West candidate Dennie Warren, Jr. addressed animal abuse on Wednesday morning’s Cayman Crosstalk.

Others, like Prospect candidate Matthew Leslie and Savannah candidate Kent McTaggart have taken to social media with their views on the issue.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

