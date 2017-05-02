Attorney General reviewing botched child sex abuse case report

Officers involved with a botched child sexual abuse investigation could face legal action or internal discipline.

The Attorney General’s office is reviewing an internal report created by the RCIPS examining the circumstances of the case, where a judge in 2016 blamed police for the acquittal of two men accused of molesting a girl after it took 18 months to arrest the suspects and nearly four years to bring the matter to trial.

An e-mail sent to Cayman Islands Attorney General Samuel Bulgin seeking comment on the matter was not returned.

Cayman 27 in October sent the RCIPS a Freedom of Information request seeking any documents, reports or interviews conducted with the officers involved.

Police denied the request along with a subsequent appeal, saying the matter is currently under investigation and might be subject to judicial or disciplinary proceedings.

After appealing to the Information Commissioner’s Office, a police information manager has since confirmed that the internal report is with the AG to review.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

