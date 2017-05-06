C3 Pure Fibre
Bandits rob Walker’s Road gas station

May 5, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Armed bandits hit the Walker’s Road Rubis early Friday (5 May) morning leaving police searching for those responsible for robbing the gas station owned by George Town West candidate David Wight.
Police say around 1:30 am two masked men armed with a handgun smashed the glass door and entered the gas station before taking an undisclosed sum of cash from the register.
They ran off using a footpath leading to Windsor Park.
No shots were fired and no one was hurt in the incident.
Mr Wight told Cayman 27 three people were inside at the time.

Police are asking witnesses to contact George Town police station CID at 949-4222 or 949-7777 and 800-tips to remain anonymous.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

