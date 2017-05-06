C3 Pure Fibre
Batabano teaser

May 5, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

The countdown to Batabano is on. In just a few hours thousands will converge on Cayman’s streets for the annual parade. Joining Janelle Muttoo tonight was Donna Myrie-Stephens chair of Cayman Carnival Batabano Committee to tell us what we can expect tomorrow.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

