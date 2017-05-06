The countdown to Batabano is on. In just a few hours thousands will converge on Cayman’s streets for the annual parade. Joining Janelle Muttoo tonight was Donna Myrie-Stephens chair of Cayman Carnival Batabano Committee to tell us what we can expect tomorrow.
Batabano teaser
May 5, 2017
1 Min Read
