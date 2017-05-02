Behaviour in football front and centre

On the eve of Cayman’s Under-15 Football Cup, the issue of behaviour between coaches, players and officials lingers as Cayman will play host to 12 international teams.

With the addition of international exposure comes an elevated level of decorum, something all parties involved with the tournament are taking very seriously.

Head Coach Bruce Sigsworth says his team will be supportive of referee decisions, while Sports Minister Osbourne Bodden goes on to say referee abuse is unacceptable, but adds Cayman’s under-15’s will be ‘Cayman kind’ but not ‘Cayman soft’.

Cayman Airways CEO and President Fabian Whorms finished the press conference by saying both Cayman’s reputation as well as the reputation of Cayman Airways as the title sponsor is on the line, and that players need to keep good behaviour in mind.

