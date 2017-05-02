Blood bank quest for 500 new donors gains steam

The HSA is well on its way to reaching its ambitious goal of 500 new donors by the end of the year.

As we enter the 5th month of 2017, the blood bank has already tallied 222 donors, closing in on the blood bank’s record of 248 from a few years ago.

The Cayman Blood Donor Service, an NGO, told Cayman 27 it’s thankful for the many young people who have stepped forward to give the gift of life.

“They are young people from the age of 13 coming up. They have been involved in messaging to their segment of population, and then as soon as they reach the juncture of 18 they start commiting themselves to giving,” said Carl Brown of the blood donor service.

