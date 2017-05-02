C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Elections
News

Blood bank quest for 500 new donors gains steam

May 1, 2017
Add Comment
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

The HSA is well on its way to reaching its ambitious goal of 500 new donors by the end of the year.

As we enter the 5th month of 2017, the blood bank has already tallied 222 donors, closing in on the blood bank’s record of 248 from a few years ago.

The Cayman Blood Donor Service, an NGO, told Cayman 27 it’s thankful for the many young people who have stepped forward to give the gift of life.

“They are young people from the age of 13 coming up. They have been involved in messaging to their segment of population, and then as soon as they reach the juncture of 18 they start commiting themselves to giving,” said Carl Brown of the blood donor service.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Kirk Freeport1
Blacktower
Clean Gas
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: