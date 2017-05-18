C3 Pure Fibre
Bodden Town crime is on the rise

May 17, 2017
feliciarankin
According to an RCIPS press release, the number of burglaries has risen across the island for this month with more than half of the reports coming from Bodden Town.

They say the burglaries have been largely residential and mostly occur during the day when people are out at work.

More officers are being dedicated to the Eastern districts to attempt to combat the trend. Detectives are also being reassigned from George Town to Bodden Town to put more focus on preventing burglaries and potentially catching the perpetrators. 

They say they are mostly crimes of opportunity and strongly encourage people to lock doors and windows.

feliciarankin

