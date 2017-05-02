C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Elections
Election News Forums/Debates News Politics

Bodden Town West candidates square off in forum

May 1, 2017
Add Comment
Joe Avary
2 Min Read

Three of four candidates seeking to represent Bodden Town West fielded questions at last Friday’s Chamber of Commerce forum.

“Policing has been on a steady decrease, at least in effectiveness,” said independent candidate Gilbert McLean.

“You can probably say we started making some of these criminals in the late 80’s and late 90’s,” said independent candidate Chris Saunders.

“We’re seeing that there are greater arrests happening in Cayman,” said Maxine Bodden-Robinson, running under the Progressives’ banner.

The three candidates weighed-in on crime and other issues Friday night at the Bodden Town Civic Centre.

“From the 80’s I have argued the point that labour is labour and it should be separated from immigration,” said Mr. McLean.

“We need to work to separate those two so we actually have a clear view of what is happening in the Cayman Islands,” said Ms. Bodden-Robinson.

Ms. Bodden-Robinson and Mr. Mclean appeared to be singing from the same hymnal on the creation of a Human Resources authority. Mr. Saunders offered some contrast, advocating instead to bring back the Caymanian Protection Board.

“It is not another department what we need, what we need is people with testicular fortitude, we need people with the political will to put our foot down,” said Mr. Saunders.

On education, all three candidates showed support for desegregating government schools, but once again, Mr. Saunders separated himself with a bold proposal.

“I’ve said it before: the Department of Education needs to be shut down, that’s a waste of time and a waste of space, those resources could be going someplace else,” said Mr. Saunders.

National issues couldn’t completely eclipse the street level issues in the constituency.

“If Bodden Town West likes their district the way it is, I’m willing to work with you to keep it that way,” said Ms. Bodden-Robinson. “No one in Bodden Town West has actually said to me they want commercial development.”

“They want better lighting on the roads, that’s a big issue for them, there are some stray dogs running around, that’s an issue,” said Mr. Saunders

“They would like to have a park where parents and kids can go to, they don’t have that right now,” said Mr. McLean.

CDP candidate Stafford Berry told Cayman 27 he missed the forum because of a minor medical procedure, and gave the Chamber advanced notification of his absence.

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Blacktower
Clean Gas
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Kirk Freeport1
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: