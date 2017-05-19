Bolt gives back

Usain Bolt has recently donated his world record-breaking shoes worn during the 100m and 200m in the 2009 World Championships.

The lucky recipient was the Governor General of Jamaica’s wife, Lady Allen. The hope is to raise money for the ISSA trust foundation, which provides medical equipment and services to pediatric wards at hospitals across Jamaica.

The shoes will be auctioned in June, culminating at a presentation and fundraising concert on 24th June.

