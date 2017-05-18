Boxing: Cayman 4-0 in England

Cayman’s Dariel and Hopkin Ebanks continued their tour of England as they took to the ring for the second fight of the trip.

Dariel Ebanks took to the ring versus Oliver Kitchen, and would go onto win in a 3-round decision and won fighter of the night for the second week.

Coach Ryan Barrett’s thoughts on the fight, “Dariel was struggling to find his range in the 1st round, so we told him to close the gap down, and once he did that he took over the fight. Dariel was fighting a good kid here, a bit of a local hero who sells lots of tickets, so i’m pleased to see him win so convincingly in front of a very partisan crowd.”

Cayman’s Hopkin Ebanks defeated Thomas Hunter of Finchley ABC Boxing. Coach Barrett said “Hunter was expected to beat Hopkin but again, Hop showed why I have some much trust in him. He boxed beautifully, winning a clean cut points win.”

Both Dariel and Hopkin Ebanks will continue their camp in South England, as they prepare for this weekend’s fights in Luton, Bedforshire.

