Brac truck handed over

No word yet on the findings of the investigation into the fire truck crash at Charles Kirkconnell airport in January.

But last Thursday (4 May) Cayman Brac got its spanking new fire truck.

The $600,000 Panther 6×6 fire truck was formally handed over.

The new truck was bought to replace an Oshkosh firetruck that was totaled during a speed test on the airport runway.

A fire services letter responding to a Cayman 27 FOI request for the report says it is in the hands of the Home Affairs ministry and it will be released soon.

