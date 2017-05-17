C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Elections
News

Breaking down latest education data

May 16, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Today’s focus is on the latest education data report which shows students performance results remained stagnant over the last three years. Joining me to discuss the 2015-2016 education report is former minister and Savannah Primary school PTA president Mark Scotland.

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport1
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Clean Gas
Blacktower
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: