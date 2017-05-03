C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Elections
News

BREAKING: Fatal accident in East End

May 2, 2017
Add Comment
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

9:20 p.m. update: Four people are believed dead following a two-car crash Tuesday (2 May) in East End.

Cayman 27 understands from fire services officials on the scene speaking on the condition of anonymity that the crash followed a police pursuit.

It’s believed a Jamaican national was killed. Initial reports suggest the Jamaican and another man were trying to evade police when they collided with another car head-on. It’s believed three of the deceased are visitors to the island.

A Cayman Islands Fire Service spokesperson confirms it is a fatal crash, the first in the Cayman Islands in 2017.

The incident happened on Austin Conolly Dr.

Police, fire services and ambulances crews are at the scene.

Cayman 27 will provide further updates as they become available.

 

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 Sports Producer Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport1
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Blacktower
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: