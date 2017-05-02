Bryan calls for gun amnesty

Political hopeful Kenneth Bryan is calling for a gun amnesty to combat what he calls a recent spike in gun related crimes.

Mr. Bryan said an amnesty could be a relevant response to get those with illegal firearms to drop off their weapons anonymously.

“I think there should be an amnesty a gun amnesty at this particular point we’ve seen three major gun incidences within the last two weeks I think that’s a big enough sign right there that we need one,” Mr. Bryan explained.

He added gun amnesties have been successful in the past in reducing the number of illegal firearms from the streets and said community leaders may also bring in the guns on behalf of an illegal gun-owner should police consider another amnesty.

The last gun amnesty was held in 2011 where one gun and over 1000 ammunition pieces were recovered.

26 guns were collected from a gun amnesty in 2010.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey has this report.

