Campaign gets dirty as social media page slings digital mud

With just six days to go before voters go to the polls, the campaign is heating up, and some might even say descending into the mud.

A new social media page is causing a stir with a flurry of attack memes targeting candidates, but who’s behind it?

Since its emergence in early May, the Justice for Cayman social media page has taken shots at candidates behind a cloak of anonymity. With its red, white, and blue colour scheme, three stars, and clenched fist graphic – known as a symbol of solidarity and support – the patriotic overtones are far from subtle, and neither is its handiwork.

The page has launched age-based attacks against long-time MLA and independent for Savannah Anthony Eden, and West Bay West Progressive Daphne Orrett.

Mr. Eden responded with humor. “We will all grow up at one stage,” he said via text message.

“This type of gutter politics is all part of the electioneering process, which quite frankly, is a downright shame,” said Ms. Orrett, via text message.

Others candidates in the Justice for Cayman’ cross-hairs, Independents Alva Suckoo of Newlands, Prospect’s Austin Harris, Kenneth Bryan of George Town Central, and Bodden Town East Independent Dwayne “John-John” Seymour.

A Justice for Cayman administrator, through an email exchange, declined to identify who’s behind the page, describing the organization as “…devoted patriots who believe their country is under attack from some politicians with a perverse track record of crimes and assaults.” The group insists it’s not affiliated with any other candidate, institution, or party.

Candidates targeted by Justice for Cayman told Cayman 27 they are taking the high road in the face of anonymous political attacks.

“I won’t let it distract me,” said Mr. Harris via text message. “It’s unfortunate that people enjoy being so malicious.”

“The country doesn’t deserve it,” said Mr. Bryan. “I’m totally ignoring it and focusing on my people.”

And with just six days to go, one has to wonder, how much mud is left to sling?

Justice for Cayman has attained more than 16-hundred “likes” in just a few weeks.

