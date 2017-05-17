C3 Pure Fibre
Car plows into utility pole, cuts power to parts of West Bay

May 16, 2017
Kevin Morales
Some West Bay residents were left without power Friday (12 May) after a car crashed into a utility pole. 

The incident happened around 11 p.m. on North West Point Road, north of Invicta Drive. 

Power was out for several hours as crews worked to restore the pole. 

Police say the driver fled the scene after the collision but was later found at a nearby residence and arrested on suspicion of Driving Under the Influence. The 30-year old West Bay man is out on police bail. 

Multiple e-mails sent to CUC seeking details on the power outage were not returned. 

Cayman 27 Sports Producer Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

