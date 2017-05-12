Car stolen after 1 day on island

Police are on the case of a car stolen one day after it arrived on island.

Police are searching for a silver Honda Accord they say was reported stolen from the Marriott Hotel parking lot early this morning.

The owner last saw the vehicle Wednesday (10 May) around 7 p.m.

There were no registration plates on the car as it had just arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 949-0922 or the local anonymous tip line, 949-7777. Alternatively, you can contact the Miami-based Crime Stoppers tip line, 800-TIPS (8477).

