Car stolen after 1 day on island

May 11, 2017
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

Police are on the case of a car stolen one day after it arrived on island.

Police are searching for a silver Honda Accord they say was reported stolen from the Marriott Hotel parking lot early this morning.

The owner last saw the vehicle Wednesday (10 May) around 7 p.m.

There were no registration plates on the car as it had just arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 949-0922 or the local anonymous tip line, 949-7777. Alternatively, you can contact the Miami-based Crime Stoppers tip line, 800-TIPS (8477).

Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 Sports Producer Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

