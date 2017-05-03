C3 Pure Fibre
Cayman Roller Hockey wins two silver

May 2, 2017
Jordan Armenise
Cayman’s roller hockey teams competed at the North American Roller Hockey Championships in Irvine, California.

Cayman sent their under-8, under-10 and under-12 teams to the event.

The under-8 squad competed in the gold division, and they were lead by top scorer for the division  Jaxon Cover.

He finished with 22 goals in only four games, they would win 2nd place and a silver losing 13-6 versus Pama Blue Cyclones of California in the finals.

Cover also played for the under 10’s and 12’s. For the under-10’s silver division, they also played themselves into the gold medal game, winning another silver for Cayman, losing 5-3 in the finals.

Finally the under-12’s got to the semi-finals before getting knocked out of medal contention, only gold and silver were awarded there.

Top scorer for the under 12’s was Molly Kehoe who played over 90% of the games, something Coach Dennis Passchier says is not normally the case.

