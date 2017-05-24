C3 Pure Fibre
Caymanians safe, react to Manchester tragedy

May 23, 2017
Kevin Morales
2 Min Read

Flags in the Cayman Islands were ordered flown at half-mast Tuesday (23 May) to honour victims of Monday’s (22 May) terrorist attack in Manchester. 

Twenty-two people were killed and another 59 injured when a suicide bomber detonated an explosive at a concert. 

Government leaders say all Caymanians living in the area are save as far as they’re able to tell. One of them, Sabrina Wong, spoke with Cayman 27 about what she’s seeing in the city. 

“The atmosphere is quite eerie,” she said. “It’s quite sad, actually, when you walk through the city centre. Living here for a few years, I’ve not seen any officers with guns. And having to witness that today was quite startling. When things like this happen, it makes you have a greater appreciation for life. It could be anywhere. These things could happen in Cayman. It’s not just isolated to one destination or area.” 

Cayman’s UK representative Eric Bush says when news of the blast broke, his team reached out to Caymanian students living in Manchester. 

“We quickly reached out to three students, the three Caymanian students we have registered in that area and were able to quickly confirm that they were all safe and were not in fact affected by this horrific, senseless act.” 

Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin said the following in a statement to the media: 

“It is with a heavy heart that we acknowledge the senseless terrorist attack on concert-goers in Manchester Monday night. 
“Our prayers, thoughts and sympathy go out to the people of Manchester and England as they pull together in the aftermath of this act of terrorism.”

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 Sports Producer Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

