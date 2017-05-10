Caymanite Synchro places 1st, 3rd in first ever meet

The Cayman Islands Amateur Synchronized Swimming team headed to Florida this past weekend for their first ever competition.

The under 12’s competed in the novice age group and finished 3rd place overall, while the under 16’s took home the top prize at the competition with 1st place for their group. Jade Barnes placed 1st overall in figures for individual skills competition, earning the title of ‘Miss World 16 and under’.

Amber Barnes placed 4th overall while Nicolas Isabel placed 10th in the 11-12 age group. The team would like to compete in the Intermediate category and have their sights set on sending a Cayman team to CARIFTA 2018.

There will be an “Intro to Synchro” Clinic on 27th May at 2:30 pm at the Lions Pool for any swimmers interested in trying the sport. Head Coach Allisa Moberg spoke with Cayman 27 earlier today and said ‘I’m incredibly proud of what these kids have achieved in such a short span of time.

This sport isn’t easy, and success will only come to those who are passionate and willing to put in the work’.

