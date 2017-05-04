Cayman’s emergency responders prep for hurricane season

Cayman’s emergency responders met up at the Government Administration Building Wednesday (03 May) for a hurricane exercise.

Various departments along with the Hazard Management Cayman Islands (H.M.C.I) practiced efficient communication amongst themselves as we head into the hurricane season.

Hazard Management’s Simon Boxall said communication amongst different departments is the most significant action during hurricane preparedness.

“If the Cayman islands are in the watch arc for a hurricane we’ll start to kind of ramp up our monitoring and then maybe an alert maybe issued at 72 hours or the watch at 48 hours” Mr. Boxall said.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey has more.

