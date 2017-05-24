C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Elections
News

Child cruelty cases in court

May 23, 2017
Add Comment
feliciarankin
1 Min Read

A teacher and a female student appeared in court today to face child cruelty charges in separate cases.

In one case teacher Delbert Griffiths appeared in summary court where Magistrate Valdis Foldats set a court date of 6th June for his trial to begin.

Mr Griffith is currently suspended from employment, in the other case a student – who is not to be named due to the fact she is a minor – is also accused of child cruelty.

Her trial was postponed until 3rd June.

Her case is being investigated by the Department of Children and Family Services and she is being counselled by a team of social workers.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

feliciarankin

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Blacktower
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport1
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: